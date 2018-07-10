Police search for suspects involved in retail fraud at Westland Best Buy

Partly Cloudy
WESTLAND, N.Y. (WXYZ) - Westland Police need your help identifying two suspects involved in a retail scam at a local Best Buy.
On July 14, two men targeted the Best Buy located on Central Parkway. Police say the men entered the store and were able to remove a security device from an item valued at about $130.
Police also suspect the men committed similar fraud incidents at other Best Buy locations.
Both suspects are black males, ranging from late twenties to early thirties -- one with a medium build and full beard, the other clean shaven in a wheelchair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Westland Police at (734) 467-3179.
