FOUND: Missing 12-year-old girl from Adrian found safe

2:18 PM, May 7, 2018
10:06 AM, May 8, 2018

Adrian Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 12-year-old girl.

ADRIAN, Mich., (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police has canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory for a 12-year-old Adrian girl.

Brianna Longardner has been found safe in Florida, MSP tweeted out Tuesday morning.  

 

 

According to Adrian police, the girl was located in Charlotte County, Florida. The person suspected of taking the child faces charges of kidnapping - custodial interference, which is a felony that carries a max penalty of one year and one day.

Longardner was first reported missing on Thursday, May 3. She was last seen leaving on foot from 653 S. Madison Street in Adrian, Michigan. 

The 12-year-old was reportedly with her biological mother, Ryla Hubbard, who does not have legal custody. 

Police say the biological mother has an extensive criminal history and has threatened to take the child to an unknown location.

