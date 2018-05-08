Election results: Check out the vote counts in each community voting in May

Scott Anderson
8:27 PM, May 7, 2018
6:58 PM, May 8, 2018
(WXYZ) - Voters headed to the polls in several metro Detroit communities on Tuesday.

You can find election results at the following links:

he state of Michigan has posted a complete list of races by county on the Secretary of State website.

You can also check your voter registration status, find your polling place and view your sample ballot on the SOS website.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

