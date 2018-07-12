President of Michigan trucking company pleads guilty to wire fraud

(WXYZ) - The president of a Michigan truck hauling business pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and "willfully failing to file a tax return, according to the Justice Department's Tax Division.

Court documents say Farmington resident Arshawn Kenard Hall ran a truck hauling business called RAMA Enterprise, Inc. Hall was hired by an auto company to transport plastic crates filled with automobile parts. After hauling the parts, Hall was supposed to return the empty crates to a Detroit facility.

Instead, Hall sold the crates to a plastic recycling company for about $460,000. The actual value of the crates were around $2,921,000.

The Tax Division also cited Hall failed to file a 2012 federal income tax return for RAMA Enterprise, Inc. and did not pay the taxes due.

Hall's sentencing has been scheduled for November 29, 2018. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for wire fraud conviction and one year in prison for failing to file a tax return.