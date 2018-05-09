Prison for employee who stole hundreds of Shinola watches

DETROIT (AP) — An employee who stole at least 500 watches from Shinola, a Detroit watch maker, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Judith Walker was a quality inspector at Shinola. She admits stealing and selling watches that were returned for possible repair.

Her 366-day sentence, ordered Wednesday, will make her eligible for good behavior credits, which will reduce her prison stay. Walker also owes $331,000 in restitution.

In a court filing, Walker's attorney says she resold watches because she was "financially strapped" while supporting five children. Walker was "deeply ashamed" but needed money.

Federal prosecutor Andrew Yahkind says Walker saw a weakness at a young company and exploited it.