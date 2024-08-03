Belle Isle welcomes annual art fair August 3 and 4

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit’s jewel of an island, Belle Isle, plays host to the award-winning Belle Isle Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4.

The art fair welcomes some of Detroit’s most beloved artists as well as close to 100 artists from across the country to the landmark island. The setting for the art fair is ideal, nestled close to the iconic Belle Isle James Scott Memorial Fountain. The hours for the art fair are 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Artists will offer work in a broad spectrum of mediums including painting, printmaking, woodworking, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and more. They are priced from under $20 to $10,000.

A special addition to this year's Belle Isle Art Fair is The Secret Art Garden - a unique opportunity to relax in Adirondack chairs, see outdoor art in its natural element, and learn about how to engage with the outdoors from lots of outdoor specialists. Situated near the Scott Fountain, the area will feature programs on birding, bee keeping, the beauty of urban trees and lots more for grow ups as well as activities for younger folks.

Another special highlight is the Heritage Artist Tent. This tent hosts well known Detroit area artists who have long standing stellar reputations and do not often participate in art fairs. The Heritage Artist Tent may be one of the few chances to meet these artists in person and to obtain their amazing creations.

Admission and parking to the art fair are free, however a State Park Vehicle Pass is required. Michigan residents can get a full year pass to all 120 Michigan state parks for $11. For more information on the Belle Isle Art Fair, visit belleisleartfair.com.