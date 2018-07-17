Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland again accused of shakedowns

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A new Federal lawsuit accuses Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland of extortion, and this is not the first such accusation.

This time it comes from Kenneth Scott Bridgewater, the former owner of a downtown bar.

He alleges Leland got $5,000 in food and drink to help him keep the bar he was leasing from the Downtown Development Authority.

The bar closed when the DDA turned the property over to another business owner.

Leland has not been charged with any crimes.

Councilman Leland talked about the allegations at city hall saying, “Anybody in this city who thinks they can get some influence out of me for a taco and a tequila is greatly mistaken.”

But Councilman Leland doesn’t deny getting any free grub at the bar in this exchange with 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner:

I had a drink, and I had some food.

Did you pay for it?

That—that’s not illegal.

So you didn’t pay for it?

You can read the federal filing where I stated that.

Leland is in his second term on the City Council. In another lawsuit, Leland is accused of shaking down another business owner last year for $15,000 for campaign money.

Leland said today, “I have a lot of credibility in this town, been elected for five years, got reelected in November. My residents believe in me.”

Leland has voted yes on city contracts for Gasper Fiore the so-called towing titan, owner of towing companies.

Fiore has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Former Deputy Detroit police Chief Celia Washington was sentenced to a year in prison for helping Fiore.

Last winter, Leland was listed in Federal Court documents as being intercepted on wiretaps.

Kiertzner asked Leland if he’s gotten a letter from the feds that he’s been recorded on wiretaps. Leland said to ask those questions to my attorney.

Fiore is set for sentencing in his case August 2nd. He could get several years in prison, and the Leland ties to Fiore could be made public at that time.

Again, Leland has not been charged with any crimes.