Detroit police seeking person of interest in sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest who may have information regarding a criminal sexual conduct incident on the city's east side.

On Thursday, at approximately 3:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Brainard, an unknown male suspect came through the bedroom window of a 5-year-old girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators are asking that if anyone recognizes the person of interest, to contact the Detroit Police's Sex Crime Unit at 313-596-1950.