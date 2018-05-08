Groundbreaking held for The Corner development at Michigan and Trumbull

DETROIT (WXYZ) - There are plans for a new development in Corktown on a site full of history.

The new mixed-use development will be built next to the Police Athletic League Headquarters on the old Tiger Stadium site.

“Quintessential mixed-use development and place to live.”

That’s how developer Eric Larson described The Corner.

The $30 million mixed-use development will have more than 100 apartments. That includes studios to three-bedrooms, with 20% of them being affordable housing.

The ground level will be filled with commercial space, giving small businesses a boost.

Larson explained, “Trying to create something that is, not only, very special in terms of occupancy, but also very special in terms of the fabric of the neighborhood.”

The planning is as unique as the site itself.

“We’re actually doing a different construction method, where a portion of the building is actually being manufactured off-site and then it will be shipped to the site and erected.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, officials spoke about how this is just the beginning for The Corner.

Larson added, “We do have a phase two, which will be 34 for-sale townhomes.”

They expect apartments to be ready by the end of this year.