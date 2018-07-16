(WXYZ) - Politicians have disagreements but rarely do they go to court. In Macomb County, Executive Mark Hackel is suing the County Commissioners and they are counter-suing over power and money.

Hackel sued when the Commission established an Older Adult Advisory Committee.

“Can the commission create such a body? And if even if they do, does the Executive have the appointment authority for that body?,” Deputy County Executive Al Lorenzo asks.

A fire at the county building a few years ago required repairs. They’re also doing renovations and restorations inside other county buildings and the courthouse that are still underway.

The entire project was approved by the county commission. But when a change cost the county $315,000 more, the county commissioners counter-sued saying they needed to approve that additional cost.

They are supposed to approve all county spending over $35,000.

Commissioners are also asking to have read-only access to the county computer financial records. But that has been refused.

“We just don’t think some staff members should be trolling through a sophisticated finance system. You want information, we’ll be happy to give it to you,” Lorenzo said.

For their side, County Commission Chairman Bob Smith tells 7 Action News they’re not alleging mismanagement or anything nefarious - just that the Executive is not following the process and being completely open.

They’ll keep talking and if they don’t get it resolved they’ll take it to a judge within the next 6 months.