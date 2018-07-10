Fire crews battle blaze at Cols Place in Madison Heights

Partly Cloudy
Crews are battling a fire at Cols Place in Madison Heights. Pictures show flames coming through the rood of the family restaurant, which is located on Stephenson Highway and 12 Mile Road. The fire is now under control, but crews are still spraying water on the building. There's no word on a cause for the fire. Crews from Royal Oak and Ferndale were brought in the help battle the blaze.
