Henry Ford Health System to expand health services in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Henry Ford Health System has announced plans to build a new medical center in Oakland County.

The two-story, 83,000 square foot facility will be part of the new 87-acre mixed-use development known as the Village at Bloomfield, located along Telegraph Road north of Square Lake Road.

The medical center will offer primary care and women's health initially, as well as a walk-in clinic, pharmacy, OptimEyes and other retail services, and will add a number of specialties services in the future.

“We are thrilled to expand into this part of Oakland County and beyond,” said Bob Riney, President, Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Henry Ford Health System. “Not only are we providing a new option for high quality clinical services for the people of Oakland County, we are also joining other organizations in breathing new life into this development project.”

The new medical center will offer evening and weekend hours, and provide additional parking through a multi-level garage.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin before the end of this year, with the opening set for fall 2019. The project is expected to cost about $38 million.