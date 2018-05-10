Massive apartment fire leaves Westland families looking for a new home

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Westland firefighters battled a massive fire that tore through an apartment complex, leaving several families now looking for shelter.

It happened at the Westwood Village Apartments on Westwood circle in Westland.

One woman says the fire started in her brother's apartment in the kitchen area. Fire investigators haven't been able to confirm that, as fire crews worked late into the night.

"I really didn’t understand what he was saying, 'cause he was so hysterical," said Michelle Moore, who says the fire started in her brothers apartment.

Around 6 p.m, Westland firefighters started receiving calls about a fire at the Westwood Village apartments, near Hix and Joy.

"It’s a sad tragic event, they lost everything but you can’t replace a life," said Moore.

She found out about the fire from her nephew. Moore says, her brother told her the fire started in the kitchen, near the stove.

"Something containing the wires," said Moore.

One woman, who didn't want to be identified lives on the first floor. She says her Grandson woke her up.

"I jumped up, the house was on fire, my grandson said the house is full of smoke."

Three ladder trucks battled the fire. The smoke could be seen for miles. Now, all residents can do is hope and pray, they can recover some of their valuables.

"I just need to get my valuables, I know there is water damage but I need my ID," said a resident.

Right now, we’re not sure the total number of units affected by this fire. Firefighters had a hard time fighting the flames because of the wind.

No injuries have been reported.