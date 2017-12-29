MSU commit Thomas Kithier sues after being ruled ineligible over Clarkston transfer

(WXYZ) - A Clarkston High School student who was ruled ineligible to play high school basketball after transferring from Dakota High School is suing the Michigan High School Athletic Association and his former school.

Thomas Kithier is in his senior year, and has committed to play for the Michigan State Spartans next year. His lawsuit contends Dakota violated both his 14th Amendment rights and the Civil Rights Act in how they withheld their approval of a transfer form that would have allowed him to play basketball for Clarkston.

Dakota contends Kithier transferred for athletic reasons. However, Kithier's lawsuit contends that not true and says he transferred for academic reasons - specifically that Dakota did not offer a math class that he needed, as well as classes in media production.

Kithier is seeking injunctive relief that would allow him to play basketball beginning in January, as well as $75,000 in damages because of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims.

The Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA) has released the following statement, following news that the suit has been filed: