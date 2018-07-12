WB I-696 closing from Telegraph to I-275 in Oakland Co. this weekend

Fair
(WXYZ) - After several weekends of closures on westbound I-696 between Dequindre and Telegraph, MDOT said a new portion of the highway will close this weekend.
According to MDOT, westbound I-696 will close from US-24/Telegraph to I-275 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Ramp closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday.
Lane closures will start at Coolidge to reduce traffic heading on I-696 toward Telegraph, also beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
The detour for drivers will be taking southbound Telegraph to westbound 8 Mile to M-5 Grand River and back to I-696.
The highway will continue to be closed between I-94 and Dequindre for the Moving Macomb project.
