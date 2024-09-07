White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery to host annual Patriots Race on September 8th

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy is hosting the Seventh Annual Patriots Race on Sunday, September 8, 2024 to benefit the Michigan Wounded & Returning Warriors Program. The Patriots Race will begin at 9 a.m. with a 10k and 5k timed race followed by a 1M run/walk.

White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery (621 W Long Lake Rd) is long known for its on-site events to honor U.S. veterans. Participants will pass by monuments to veterans from WWI, WWII, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars as well as MIA combat troops. This year's event will feature country music recording artist, Stephen Cochran (steephencochran.com), a wounded Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He will perform patriotic songs before and after the races. Other highlights include:

• The entire race course will be lined with 500 American flags

• Each race/ walk participant will receive a T-shirt with the Patriots ribbon logo

• Participation Medal Dog Tags will go to each participant

• Patriots Race Expo

• Special children’s activities

For more information or to register online, visit thepatriotsrace.com.