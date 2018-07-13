Police cadet risks own life to save two girls swept up in St. Clair River

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Port Huron police cadet is being called a hero for assisting two girls who got swept away by the current of the St. Clair River.

Police say the 9-year-old girl and the 13-year-old girl were swimming Thursday night at around 8:00 p.m. before the Port Huron fireworks. They were swept off a sandbar, and the current swept them to where they could no longer touch bottom.

That's when they started going under water.

The cadet Joseph Holzberger was working at the fireworks on foot when he heard the girls calling for help in the area of Griswold Street in Port Huron.

Cadet Holzberger removed his radio and told another cadet he was going to help. He then waded out, swam to the sandbar and pulled both girls to safety.

Police say the girls' parents were not at the location and Child Protective Services has been notified.

Police have issued the following warning about swimming in the St. Clair River:

The St. Clair River is a dangerous river to swim in without any type of floatation device. Do not let your children swim in the river without keeping an eye on them. Regardless of age, know your swimming abilities before entering the river.