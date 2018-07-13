Metro Detroit boy asks for letters, cards for encouragement as he battles cancer

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - A local Ypsilanti child battling a rare form of cancer is asking for card and letters of encouragement to make it through.

“Cause sometimes when you’re in the hospital you feel a little down,” said Davon Turner.

The 10-year-old has had four surgeries since December when they found cancer inside his mouth. He now has six more months of chemotherapy to fight off the rest of cancer.

“Not being able to walk that well and stuff,” Davon said. “When I got the G Tube it was hard to get up and stuff.”

“I think the letters give him something to look forward to,” said Sara Turner, Davon’s mom. “They make him feel good like he’s not in it by himself.”

If you’d like to mail a letter to Davon, please send it to

Davon Turner

1848 Heatherridge St.

Ypsilanti, MI 48198