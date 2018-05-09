3 people killed in Van Buren Township crash, Belleville and Ecorse roads shut down

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a six car accident that has killed at least three people in Van Buren Township.

The accident is being called a violent rear-end collision.

Police have not identified any of the victims, but say a 10-year-old boy in one of the cars was injured. That boy's parent was killed in the accident.

7 Action News has learned that parent was Robert Dulin III. We are also learning that Dulin put his body in front of his 10-year-old son Shane when it became clear that they were going to crash.

Shane was taken to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. We are told his injuries are minor.

The crash has shut down the intersection of Belleville and Ecorse roads for at least the next few hours.

Police are still trying to determine if there is another victim in one of the cars. No other details have been released.