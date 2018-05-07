81-year-old describes terrifying ordeal when tree came crashing down on his car

DEARBORN (WXYZ) - "I thought was I never gonna get out of this car alive," said Jack Standish as he sat next to his bed at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn where the 81-year-old is recovering.

Standish suffered injuries to his head and back when a large tree came crashing down on him and his car as he drove down Pardee Avenue Friday afternoon.

High wind gusts took down the tree that neighbors estimate is over 100 years old.

Standish talked to 7 Action News about the terrifying ordeal.

Click on the video to watch Standish in Kimberly Craig's report.