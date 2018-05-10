Beaumont Oakwood lockdown lifted, situation sparked by domestic related assault in Melvindale

Scott Anderson
9:15 PM, May 9, 2018
11:56 PM, May 9, 2018

A lockdown at Beaumont Hospital's Oakwood campus has been lifted. Dearborn police say the situation started in Melvindale around 8:30 p.m, involving two cars One car shot at another car with an assault rifle, after which the car with the wounded man drove to the hospital. The victim had 2 to 4 bullets wounds, which are said to be minor.

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A lockdown at Beaumont Hospital's Oakwood campus has been lifted.

Dearborn police say the situation started in Melvindale around 8:30 p.m, involving two cars

One car shot at another car with an assault rifle, after which the car with the wounded man drove to the hospital. The victim had 2 to 4 bullets wounds, which are said to be minor.

The assailant followed the victim to the hospital, after which he killed himself behind the building.

Police say the situation was sparked over a relationship, with one of the men involved being formerly in a relationship with someone the victim us currently in a relationship.

