Redford woman saved from carjackers by son, police search for suspects

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Redford Police are looking for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police say a woman was getting inside her car at the corner of Keeler and Winston when two men approached her trying to steal her car.

“I was actually getting ready to work myself and as I was walking out to leave I heard the screams,” Marcel said.

Marcel didn't want his last name revealed but said his mother was the one who was being attacked.

“All I could do was help,” Marcel said. “That’s all I could think of was help.”

He said he walked outside and saw a man on top of her while another tried to steal her car at gunpoint.

“I got him off her,” Marcel said. “One guy had a gun. I stepped back, and they took off.”

Marcel’s mother is not injured, but Redford Police do not have any suspects right now.

Marcel said he didn't want the men behind bars but wants them to have learned their lesson.

“I don’t even want the young man to go to jail. I just want him to learn something. Just imagine if it was your mother or grandmother. Just learn.”