7 charged in Livonia COPE patient abuse case

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The number of people being charged in a case of abuse against patients at Livonia COPE has increased from five to seven.

Sixty-year-old Victor Peterson, 57-year-old Wynton Dixson, 59-year-old Thomas May, 26-year-old Demetris Hunt all appeared before a judge on Thursday.

On Wednesday 30-year-old Kyle Jackson faced a judge.

All have been charged with abuse of three male patients at Livonia COPE over a span of days back in March.

“The staff was there for the clients but the staff couldn’t do nothing to the clients at all, the clients took all advantage of the staff, all of them,” said the wife of Victor Peterson, Diane Peterson.

Sixty-four-year-old Psychiatrist Hanuamaiah Bandla and 79-year-old Nurse Erma are charged with failing to report the abuse. They too were arraigned in court on Thursday.

All of the seven were told to stay away from vulnerable adults.