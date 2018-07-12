7 charged in Livonia COPE patient abuse case

All have been charged with abuse of three male patients at Livonia COPE over a span of days back in March.
“The staff was there for the clients but the staff couldn’t do nothing to the clients at all, the clients took all advantage of the staff, all of them,” said the wife of Victor Peterson, Diane Peterson.
Sixty-four-year-old Psychiatrist Hanuamaiah Bandla and 79-year-old Nurse Erma are charged with failing to report the abuse. They too were arraigned in court on Thursday.
All of the seven were told to stay away from vulnerable adults.
