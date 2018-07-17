Teen boy in critical condition after falling from bridge into water at Hines Park

5:27 PM, Jul 17, 2018
44 mins ago

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - A teenage boy is in critical condition after being taken to the hospital from Hines Park.

Fire crews rescued the boy from the water after he fell from a bridge at the park.

No other details have been released on the boy's identity or the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

