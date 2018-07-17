Teen boy in critical condition after falling from bridge into water at Hines Park

Partly Cloudy
A teenage boy is in critical condition after being taken to the hospital from Hines Park. Fire crews rescued the boy from the water after he fell from a bridge at the park. No other details have been released on the boy's identity or the extent of his injuries. 7 Action News is working to develop further details.
