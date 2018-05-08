Unlicensed driver facing juvenile charge after crashing at a Dairy Queen

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A quiet evening for some folks getting a sweet treat turned out to be a nightmare after a driver lost control at a Dairy Queen.

It happened Saturday night on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Now, video of the crash is making rounds on social media.

“Was this car trying to kill someone, what was going on?," Those were just some of the questions running through Moe Hacham’s head when he saw this video.

He is the admin for a community Instagram page called The City of Dearborn, ‘TCD’ for short.

Hacham posted the video, which has been viewed more than 20,000 times.

“I was just shocked. What if someone was just sitting here?”

Police tell us the driver should never have been behind the wheel. She is a 16-year-old without a driver’s license.

The teen told police she pulled into the driveway too fast and lost control.

“This took two seconds to escalate this quick.”

Two people were sitting at a nearby table. One of them was taken to the hospital for a minor leg injury, but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

Hacham said he posts videos like this to remind folks to be careful.

“A stupid mistake, but that stupid mistake can cost somebody’s life. If they were sitting a little bit closer, I just think something really, really bad would have happened,” he explained.

The driver is now facing juvenile charges for driving without a license.