Residents on St. Clair Shore, Clinton Twp. border say construction trucks are ruining their streets

(WXYZ) - Residents in one neighborhood at the St. Clair Shores and Clinton Township border are fed up with big construction truck coming through their street and damaging the roads.

People in the area say that not too long ago they paid thousands of dollars to get the road fixed.

The truck problem is from another repaving project.

On Elmira Street, with pavement freshly laid a couple of years ago, the people who live int he neighborhood say it was damaged by construction trucks heading back and forth from North Lake High School, which is located just up the street.

"The potholes got so bad you couldn't do more than five miles an hour down here," said Graig Braun.

That was about five years ago on Elmira Street. Now, on the part Clinton Township, part St. Clair Shores road, the same issue is arising.

Many of the people living on the street cut a deal a few years back with Clinton Township to repave the road with funding coming from their tax dollars, costing thousands per home.

"We’re all paying for this street," Braun said. "And they’re coming down with gravel haulers and they’re bringing heavy equipment down here. These trucks aren't made for this street. One machine they have over there is like a steamroller. God knows how much that weights. These streets aren't made for that."

The concerned group of residents say they've gotten the run around when calling the St. Clair Shores school district and the contractor. They just want the trucks to go a different way to prevent history from repeating itself.

"This is the second time they’ve redone this school and the first time… it messed up the street even worse than what it was because they were back and forth back and forth," Braun said. "There's no reason for them to come down this street when they can come out of that parking lot and turn right and go down the street behind us."