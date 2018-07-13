Reward offered to find Detroit man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting her niece

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to find the man accused of murdering his girlfriend and critically injuring her niece last month.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Lenell James Kirby, also known as "Nell," for the double shooting. He allegedly shot his girlfriend, 28-year-old Tyiela Autrey, killing her, and shooting her niece, 22-year-old Kiera, in the head.

Family said Keira returned home from work and around 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 3, Tyiela and Kirby returned home when a physical argument ensued. That's when Kirby allegedly pulled out a gun and shot both of them.

Kirby is believed driving a 2013 black Chevy Equinox with a temporary license plate sticker but no license plate. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Monday, June 4 but he was able to flee.

Remember, you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.