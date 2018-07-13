Roseville police looking for missing woman last seen on July 2

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Roseville police are looking for a missing mother who was last seen on July 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Taylor Ashley Koyl was last seen in the area of 10 Mile and Gratiot in Roseville.

A vigil was held Thursday night in Eastpointe at a park near her home.

Friends and family said it is not like her to just disappear and it has not happened before.

She has multiple tattoos seen here that can help identify her:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-777-6700.