Roseville Police pursue suspect who fled on foot after vehicle crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Roseville Police have blocked off areas near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road following a car chase Thursday afternoon.

7 Action News learned of reports of shots fired in the area of Gratiot and Frahzo. When police arrived, a green Dodge fled and crashed near Frazho Road and Koontz Street.

The suspect exited the vehicle then fled on foot.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area as police and K-9 units canvas the area.