Secret Service releases 27-page guide to address school violence

(WXYZ) - On Thursday, the Secret Service released a 27-page guide for schools on how to reduce school violence. The guide titled "Enhancing School Safety Using a Threat Assessment Model" provides a step-by-step plan for administrators to target risks.

“I don’t think it is radical," said Mark Paliszewski, with Recon Management Group. "It’s something that has been around for a while but, it’s now just coming too light."

The plan encourages schools to create a team and come up with a comprehensive targeted violence prevention plan. The guide states that when it comes to threat assessment, there are three main things administrators can do:

Identify concerning behavior

Assess risk for violence

And strategize ways to intervene.

However, Paliszewski said that the guide should be considered a starting point and schools should have a plan that is specific to their students and campus.

“What we recommend strongly is that schools have an assessment done because you don’t know what you don’t know as a school administrator," Paliszewski said. "You don’t know what your risks are."

Keith Wunderlich says they're constantly trying to find out what those risks are so school is a place for learning, not violence.

“The very most important thing for us is that kids are safe and that we are doing everything we can in our power," Wunderlich said.

