Shelby Township Police will perform Carpool Karaoke if they reach 5K Twitter followers

SHELBY TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - When officers are off-key, you get “Police Car Karaoke.”

Shelby Township Police are trying to gain more Twitter followers.

If they meet their goal, two officers will post a video of them singing on their social media page.

Shelby Township Police only had a little more than 1,000 followers last week when they posted this video.

FOLLOW @ShelbyTwp911!! 5000 followers by FRIDAY and we’ll do carpool karaoke!! pic.twitter.com/8mLWAiRbGl — Officer Jake Lukas (@officerjlukas) May 7, 2018

If they reach 5,000 followers by Friday, Officers Jake Lucas and Leslie Heisler will put themselves on the spot.

Officer Lukas said, “People will think you’re human just like them and you have a sense of humor, you like to laugh, you have family.”

“We need that relationship because it’s only with the relationship we can build that trust,” added Officer Leslie Heisler.

They want to increase their social media presence to strengthen community engagement.

“We think we are pretty funny people because you have to have a sense of humor with this job,” Heisler said.

By Tuesday, they were halfway to their goal.

The two officers can’t agree on a song.

“Because there is such a difference in our age and our likes. He is a rap guy and I’m a kind of a metal chic. We are having a hard time agreeing, so we may have to do a few,” Heisler explained. “No there will not be dancing. No dancing.”

At more than 3,800 followers and two days to go, they should start warming up their vocal cords.

The police department’s Twitter handle is @ShelbyTwp911