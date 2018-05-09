State Superintendent Brian Whiston dies at 56

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan's State Superintendent Brian Whiston has died at the age of 56.

Whiston passed away Monday evening following a battle with cancer, the Michigan Department of Education announced Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Brian,” said State Board of Education Co-Presidents Casandra Ulbrich and Richard Zeile. “Brian was a wonderful person who devoted his life to serving others. He was always focused on doing what is best for the children of Michigan. The vision he set forth to make Michigan a Top 10 education state in 10 years will endure. His leadership and talent established the dynamic strategies that will help all children in Michigan have the opportunity to learn and be prepared for success.”

Whiston was appointed the State Superintendent by the State Board of Education in April 2015. He had been receiving treatments for his cancer diagnosis since fall 2017, and went on Long-Term Disability Leave on May 4.

The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 11, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford.