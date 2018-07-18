Sterling Heights Police investigating domestic violence homicide

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Sterling Heights police are investigating the first homicide of the year in what they say is a domestic violence case.

“You just don’t think it’s gonna happen in Sterling Heights,” said Marissa Hopcian, who lives across the street from where the homicide happened.

“For it to happen like so close to home, like literally where I can like you know throw a rock and hit where they live it’s just like it’s one of those things where it’s just kind of surreal,” she added.

Police say the suspect called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and when they arrived at Lakeside Terrance Apartments, they found a 41-year-old victim inside the apartment.

“Immediately, medical assistance was rendered at the scene and I believe it was some 20-30 minutes after we started medical procedures they pronounced her dead at the scene,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.

Right now police are not saying how the victim died, or the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Only that it appears to be a case of domestic violence between family members.

Police say the suspect should appear before a judge for arraignment on Wednesday, July 18 in the afternoon.

A spokeswoman with the apartment complex provided this statement:

We were notified by the Sterling Heights Police Department of an isolated incident involving a single apartment home. The limited information available to us at this time is consistent with the information available to the general public. Our focus remains on providing all of our residents an exceptional living environment and we will cooperate with authorities in any manner needed. Our thoughts are prayers are with the victim’s family. Sarah Oglesby-Battle

Executive Vice President, Management Division

The Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have information on this incident, police ask that you contact them at 586-446-2825.