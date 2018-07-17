Students, staff upset at Art Institute closing

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Many students at the Art Institute of Michigan are upset after the owners of the school announced they would be closing in December.

“Telling us a week before classes start, on holiday. That was really a stab to the back,” said student Carly Spaust.

Dream Center Education Holdings LLC, who owns the schools, announced that 18 Art Institutes would be closing soon and ceasing enrollment immediately.

In a statement, representatives said:

“We have been undergoing an ongoing process of evaluating the viability of certain campus-based programs relative to student needs and preferences in order to best support our students, both present, and future As a result of that examination, we have made the decision to cease new enrollments for a number of schools within The Art Institutes, Argosy University, and South University systems. This decision is for new students only and we will redirect prospective students to our online offerings or one of our other campuses. Current, active students should continue to attend class as scheduled. We are ceasing new enrollments at the following campuses: “

Teachers who are not chosen to teach online classes will be let go.

“It’s disheartening," said faculty member George Kolibar. "You don’t expect this to happen naturally. I didn’t, none of us did.

Spaust, who still has four semesters to go, said she won’t be able to complete her degree at the university before they close.

“Eventually I want to be a chef and I’m really passionate about what I do and I work really hard at it,” Spaust said. “It sucks that something I’m really running for and chasing for just got snatched away."