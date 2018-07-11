Swastikas, N-word & penises spray-painted on cars & street signs in metro Detroit

CLARKSON, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after swastikas and the n-word were found spray-painted on several cars, street signs and utility boxes at a subdivision in Independence Township.

It happened on Chestnut Hill Dr. off of Maybee Rd. just east of Dixie Highway.

The vehicles were spray-painted with swastikas, penises, stripes and lines while the utility boxes had the term "NiGGFs" spray-painted as well as other swastikas.

It's believed the incident happened overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Detectives are searching for surveillance video in the area and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this to come forward.