Take a tour of the weirdest homes in Detroit this summer

If you like the adjectives: weird, strange and gorgeous and you love homes, we’ve got the ultimate Saturday for you.

Austin-based Weird Homes Tour is coming to Detroit for the first time. This self-guided, self-driving tour gives you the keys to eight to ten of the coolest homes in Detroit.

GALLERY: See MORE homes on Weird Tour

Inside the homes, which have been curated by a team of experts, you’ll find rare art collections, cool paintings and sculptures on display, interesting architecture and even a live performance or so.

The tour is on August 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, ticket-holders will drive to the homes they want to see, gain access, and even get to mingle with the homeowners. Tickets are $30. A VIP ticket for $45 gets you access to an additional home.

Organizers of the Weird Homes Tour say they expect about 500 tickets to be sold in Detroit. The addresses of the homes, along with a map and brochure, will be revealed to ticket-holders the week of the tour to protect the homeowner’s privacy.

Ten percent of the tour’s proceeds will be donated to United Community Housing Coalition in Detroit, a non-profit that works with Detroit’s low-income residents to find affordable housing.

Get a sneak peek of the homes on the tour: PHOTO GALLERY.

There is still room for a few more weird homes to be added to the lineup, so if you want your home considered, visit weirdhomestour.com.