Target's Drive Up service expanding to Michigan this weekend

Here's a way to breeze through busy lines this summer.
Target's Drive Up service is expanding to Michigan this week.
The service allows shoppers to place orders in the Target app, then a store team member brings the items to the customer's car, "usually within a couple minutes."
How it works
Select Drive Up as the fulfillment option when placing an order through the Target app
Target will notify you when your order is ready—usually within one hour
Hit the “I’m on the Way” button when you’re ready to head to the store
Park in a designated Drive Up spot, and within two minutes a team member will have the order at your car, ready to be loaded into the trunk or backseat
A Target spokesperson says there will be nearly 1,000 Target stores across the U.S. offering the service by the holidays.
