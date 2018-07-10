Teen riding dirt bike dies after crash in Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 14-year-old involved in a traffic crash on Monday died as a result of injuries suffered.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Cole Ison from Maybee was operating a green Kawasaki KX60 dirt bike westbound on Milan-Oakville Road. Ison attempted a left turn onto Borso Drive, but was struck by a brown Ford Escape that was traveling eastbound.

Ison was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Escape, 45-year-old Danny Litterell from Maybee, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Deputies say Ison was wearing a crash helmet, and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.