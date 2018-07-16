The future of delivery? This app allows you to put your vehicle to work for cash

(WXYZ) - Driving in the car is likely not your first rodeo. But how about making some extra cash while doing it?

That’s what Atlanta based “Roadie” is now offering, by matching up people or businesses with things to send with drivers already going in the right direction

So whether you’re heading to work or headed across the country, you simply pick up the product and drop it off to a destination conveniently on your way.

Eighty percent of the transaction goes directly into the drivers' pocket, something resonating with drivers here in Michigan, where 1,300 motorists are signed up.

Benefits to the consumer, Roadie says, are also sizable. On deliveries to friends and family, the "on the way delivery" service touts saving users up to 30 to 50 percent.

The company says it's delivered everything from keys to couches, cupcakes and kittens.

For consumers who need to get a product to someone fast, without paying the high fees, and for drivers looking to give purpose to an otherwise meaningless commute, the company believes this is a big game changer.

Find out more about Roadie by visiting www.roadie.com