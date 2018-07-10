Three adults, three children escape house fire in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Three adults and three children escaped a burning home in Highland Park Tuesday morning.

The home is located on Tuxedo Street between Third and Hamilton.

Firefighters are currently working to contain the fire.

The family, a 71-year-old woman, her 50-year-old son and her 51-year-old disabled niece, as well as the children, aged 9, 10 and 11, are all doing okay. The family says the fire started on the couch, but they were able to escape.

Officials say the house is considered a total loss. Although the family lost everything, they said they are thankful and glad to be alive.