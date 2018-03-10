Three Dead In Eastpointe House Fire

EASTPOINTE (WXYZ) - Eastpointe firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire.

It happened early this morning on Juliana Avenue.

That's near 8 Mile Road, east of Gratiot Avenue.

Police are telling us three children were killed in the fire and we're hearing reports that two other kids may be trapped in the home.

There's no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone else was injured.