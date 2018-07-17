NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Three men were robbed early Tuesday morning in Northville.

Police say at approximately 12:48 a.m., the three victims met a group of people in Northville in the area of High Street and Elm Street for a pre-arranged online transaction.

The victims said they were approached by multiple suspects in a white Pontiac G6 four-door car. The men, some armed with firearms, exited the vehicle.

Police say the suspects ordered the victims out of their vehicle and onto the ground and stole multiple items from them and their vehicle.

The suspects then fled the area and there were no injuries sustained by the victims.

Police say the robbery does not appear to be a random incident, as there was a pre-existing relationship between one of the victims and one of the suspects.

Northville police say they are actively pursuing several leads in the incident.