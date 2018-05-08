TIMELINE: Metro Detroit cold cases possibly tied to Macomb Co. search

(WXYZ) - Authorities continue to search a wooded area in Macomb Township for a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979. They say there could also be the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years.

Cindy Zarzycki's body was found in the same wooded area in 2008. She went missing in 1986 after she was lured to a Macomb Co. Dairy Queen. Arthur Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in the case.

He later was temporarily released from prison to lead police to Zarzycki's body. He told investigators that Zarzycki's body was buried near a creek. He also drew a map of the site and spent about an hour at the search scene with authorities before being returned to prison.

Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is now calling Ream a serial killer and believes he may have acted alone in the possible abduction and murder of the other girls.

1979 - Kimberly King Goes Missing

Kimberly King was 12-years-old when she went missing out of Warren in 1979.

"We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there," Dwyer said. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

1981- Kim Larrow goes missing from Canton-area

1982 - Kellie Brownlee disappears from 12 Oaks Mall in 1982

1986 - Cindy Zarzycki Goes Missing

Zarzycki disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, just north of Detroit.

1996 - Arthur Ream convicted of criminal sexual conduct in unrelated cases

2008 - Cindy Zarzycki's body is found in a field in Macomb Township, near the current dig site

2008- Arthur Ream is convicted of 1st degree murder in Cindy Zarzycki's death