Police locate father of toddler found in Redford

1:50 PM, Jul 8, 2018
2:15 PM, Jul 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The father of a child found in Redford has been located, police say.  

According to Redford Township police, the boy, believed to be 2-years-old, was found in the area of Cathedral and Fenton at Korvette Park on Sunday. 

The child was wearing a red shirt, pajama pants and gym shoes.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top