Police locate father of toddler found in Redford

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The father of a child found in Redford has been located, police say.
According to Redford Township police, the boy, believed to be 2-years-old, was found in the area of Cathedral and Fenton at Korvette Park on Sunday.
The child was wearing a red shirt, pajama pants and gym shoes.
