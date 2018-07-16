Trooper shot on traffic stop in Michigan, alleged shooter dead

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Houghton Lake Michigan State Police trooper was shot Friday during a traffic stop in Lake Township in Missaukee County.

Police say the trooper stopped a car occupied by two men and one woman. One man, identified as 32-year-old Douglas Robert Sawyer from Fenton, fled from the vehicle and allegedly began firing shots at the trooper, and the trooper returned fire.

The trooper was shot several times but sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital after being treated.

Police say the gunman is deceased and the other two occupants, who remained in the car, are in custody.