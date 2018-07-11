Twenty One Pilots announce show at Little Caesars Arena ahead of new album

Fair
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Fresh off the announcement of a new single and album, Twenty One Pilots announced a tour with a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.
On Wednesday, the group announced their new single, Nico and the Niners, off their new album, "Trench," which was also announced on Wednesday. The album will be released on Oct. 5.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m. and fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Learn more here.
