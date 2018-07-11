Twenty One Pilots announce show at Little Caesars Arena ahead of new album

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Fresh off the announcement of a new single and album, Twenty One Pilots announced a tour with a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.

On Wednesday, the group announced their new single, Nico and the Niners, off their new album, "Trench," which was also announced on Wednesday. The album will be released on Oct. 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m. and fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Learn more here.