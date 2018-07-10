Two women killed in Southfield crash, alcohol believed to be factor
8:51 AM, Jul 10, 2018
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two women died in a crash on Southfield on Berg Road.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle was heading westbound on Northwestern Service Drive attempting to negotiate the curve onto southbound Berg Road.
The driver, a 20-year-old Southfield man, was unable to make the turn and crashed into a tree. He then ran away and was apprehended a short time later. He was given a Preliminary Breath Test and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
One female passenger, a 21-year-old Southfield resident, was deceased at the scene and another woman believed to be in her early 20s was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased.
Police say the crash is under investigation. Anyone that has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
