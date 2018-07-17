Unclaimed 'Lucky for Life' ticket sold in Macomb County, winner gets $25K a year for life

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - One lucky Michigander can look forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life.

The unclaimed 'Lucky for Life' ticket was purchased at Tina's Tobacco Outlet of Warren on East 10 Mile Road in Warren. The numbers matched the five balls drawn Monday night -- 14-17-18-21-48.

The winner can collect their prize in one of two ways:

Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division asks that the winner contacts them at (517) 373-1236 to claim the prize. Lucky for Life tickets are valid for one year after the drawing date. Drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

This is the 22nd time a Michigander has won a lifetime prize in the 'Lucky for Life' game.