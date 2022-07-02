Watch Now
US Drought Monitor: Dry conditions closing in on metro Detroit

Mike Taylor
US Drought Monitor 7/1/22
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 22:24:00-04

(WXYZ) — If you've noticed the browning and dry lawns over the last couple of days, you're not alone. Rain has really been hard to come by this month and it's created abnormally dry conditions in some areas of metro Detroit.

Below average rainfall has really impacted areas in north St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Hopefully, the active weather expected after the Fourth of July will mitigate the deficit of rainfall so far this season.

Closer to Detroit, the rainfall is closer to where it should be for the season but nearly 3" below average for the year.

