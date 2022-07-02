US Drought Monitor: Dry conditions closing in on metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — If you've noticed the browning and dry lawns over the last couple of days, you're not alone. Rain has really been hard to come by this month and it's created abnormally dry conditions in some areas of metro Detroit.

Mike Taylor Drought Monitor Local

Below average rainfall has really impacted areas in north St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Hopefully, the active weather expected after the Fourth of July will mitigate the deficit of rainfall so far this season.

Mike Taylor Rainfall Almanac

Closer to Detroit, the rainfall is closer to where it should be for the season but nearly 3" below average for the year.