USA Gymnastics Board of Directors announces resignation of executive leadership

(WXYZ/AP) - The USA Gymnastics Board of Directors Executive Leadership, which consists of Chariman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley, announced their resignations.

According to USAG, the resignations were effective on Sunday, Jan. 21,a nd the board will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.

The resignations come amid the sentencing for Larry Nassar, who worked with USAG. Several victim impact statements over the last five days have named USAG, believing they are responsible.

"We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization," USAG President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a release. “As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.”

Last week, the USAG announced it was terminating its agreement with Karolyi Ranch in Texas where the USAG National Team trained. Many victims said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar at the ranch.

Nassar, who worked for USA Gymnastics, pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in November after nearly 140 girls and young women came forward saying he sexually assaulted them.

He admitted to digitally penetrating seven girls, mostly under the guise of treatment at his Lansing-area home and a campus clinic, between 1998 and 2015.

"For all those involved...I'm so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into a forest fire out of control," he said in a courtroom packed with tearful accusers and others. "I pray the rosary every day for forgiveness. I want them to heal. I want the community to heal."

Nassar, who lost his physician's license in April, admitted his conduct had no legitimate medical purpose and that he did not have the girls' consent. The 125 girls and young women who have filed reports of abuse with campus police will be able to speak at his Jan. 12 sentencing.